Sourav Ganguly Wishes Greg Chappell On Teacher's Day; Recalls Highs And Lows Of Career

On the occasion of Teacher's day 2022, former Indian cricketer and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recalled the highs and lows of his illustrated cricket career and paid tribute to his mentors and coaches including Greg Chappell with whom he had a public fall-out, then.

On Monday, Ganguly shared the post and captioned it, "Major missing Debo Mitra, John Wright, my favourite one, Gary Kirsten and Greg. Happy Teachers' Day!"

"There are few moments in life that make you relive your past, here's to my failures & bouncing back," Dada wrote.

Sourav Ganguly in the video thanked his 'teachers' in life and gave huge credit to 'failures' as they taught him the most and made him what he is today.

He also shared the time of his career when he was dropped as captain and from the squad under Greg Chappell's mentorship. He said the captaincy saga made him a stronger person, mentally and physically.

Major missing Debo Mitra, John Wright, my favourite one ,Gary Kirsten and Greg. Happy Teachers' Day!



There are few moments in life that make you relive your past, here's to my failures & bouncing back.



Watch here: https://t.co/xNIlW4EdZa#TeachersDay — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 5, 2022

"After the World Cup, we got a new coach. We discussed quite a few names but we zeroed in on Greg Chappel from Australia. The 2007 World Cup was very important for us because in 2003, despite getting so close, we were not able to win the World Cup final. Not just me, the entire team was looking for another opportunity to fulfil our dreams. We got another opportunity to lift the trophy, but by that time, I had given up captaincy. However, I wanted to play well for my team and I wanted to give it my all," Ganguly said in a video tribute on Classplus YouTube.

"What happened during that phase made me a better person. My mental strength and physical strength were furthered. I practised a lot. It was as if I went back to being a 19-year-old," Ganguly added.

"I had to fight for my place on the side, I was sometimes in and sometimes out. But I never wanted to give up, I never went away from pursuing my dream."

"Then I came back, it was Sourav's time to become Dada again. As a result, in 2007, I scored big runs against Pakistan - 239, it was a very good series. I came home as a better, stronger player. I told myself I still had it in me to play for the team and take the team forward," he added.

"I thought I won't quit and give them answers with the bat," he added.

Meanwhile, after making a big name again, Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008. He finished as one of the most successful captains and batters to have played for India. The former skipper went on to become the BCCI president in 2019 and has been at the helm of Indian cricket ever since.