Sourav Ganguly To Contest For Cricket Association Of Bengal President Polls

OUTGOING BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that he will be contesting the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) polls, reported news agency PTI.

"Yes, I will be contesting the CAB polls. I plan to file my nomination on October 22. I have been in CAB for five years and as per Lodha Rules, I can continue for another four years," Ganguly said as quoted by PTI.

The former Indian captain, whose tenure as a BCCI president ended as there is no precedence of anyone continuing in the top job for more than three years, had been the CAB president for four years between 2015 to 2019 before coming to the apex body.

Earlier, it was speculated that Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish would contest in place of Avishek Dalmiya for the top post. However, Ganguly's nomination changes a lot of equations.

"I will finalise my panel on October 20. Let's see," Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, those who are keeping a check on the developments believe that a lot will depend on what kind of decisions the powers that be in the BCCI take on the ICC chairmanship.

"With Sourav, there will always be an element of drama involved. In 2019, he beat Brijesh (Patel) for BCCI president's post in a literal photo finish with power equations changing at last moment," a senior BCCI official and a close witness to the events then told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"Don't forget that there is an ICC chairman's nomination to be filed on October 20. Whether the powerful people in the BCCI have a change of heart, is the question," he added.

Ganguly's chances of becoming the BCCI nominee for the ICC chairmanship so far is less than 10 per cent, if one talks about the mood in the board.

However, if there is no change of heart among the BCCI mandarins, then Ganguly as CAB president would conclude to him remaining relevant in the Board's administrative corridors in some capacity, being their representative at the various board meetings.

But it can only be confirmed after the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 18 in Mumbai as there are a lot of equations that are always at play.

Earlier, there were speculations that Ganguly stepped down in bitter circumstances, but the rumors were later dismissed by the soon-to-be IPL chairman Arun Dhumal.

