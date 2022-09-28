Sourav Ganguly Inaugurates Lord's Balcony-Themed Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly waves national flag from replica of Lord Balcony during inauguration of Garia Mitali Sangha Naba Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday inaugurated the Lord's Balcony-themed Durga Puja pandal in Garia area of Kolkata.

Ganguly, who is fondly known as 'Price of Kolkata', gave Indians an iconic moment for the rest of their lifetime with the win over England in the NatWest series 2002 final at the Lord's Cricket Ground also known as the 'Home of Cricket'. The pandal set-up by Mitali Sangha community is trying to replicate the India's winning moment in that series.

Following the win over England, Ganguly had gone mad with his celebrations as he pulled his t-shirt off and waved it over his head giving his countrymen one of the many iconic cricketing moments.

A durga puja pandal based on Lord's pavilion brought back its memories to fans. And on top of that, it was Ganguly who came to inaugurate it to the delight of his fans, who perhaps love him more than the sport itself.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

To destroy Mahishasura, Goddess Druga appeared from the fusion of all the gods' energies in heaven. She had ten arms, and on each of them, she carried the most lethal weapon belonging to each God. All of Goddess Durga's weapons are sanctified during this time.

Ganguly played a total of 113 Test matches and scored 7,212 runs, with 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also scalped 32 wickets. In ODIs, the former skipper has scored 11,363 runs in 311 matches, along with 100 wickets and 22 centuries.