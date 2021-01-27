Weeks after undergoing angioplasty, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complaint of chest pain on Wednesday

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata with complaint of chest pain on Wednesday, weeks after he underwent an angioplastry at a separate hospital in the city.

The Apollo hospital said in a statement that Ganguly visited the facility for a checkup of his cardiac condition and that all his viral parameters are stable. "Sourav Ganguly has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable," the hospital said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The agency had shared visuals of Ganguly's arrival at the Apollo Hospital.

West Bengal: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly was taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain.



Visuals from his earlier arrival at the hospital pic.twitter.com/WKQs84DHzP — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Ganguly had been admitted to the Woodlands hospital earlier this month after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest while exercising on a treadmill at his home gym. The former cricketer underwent angioplasty and was discharged from the hospital on January 7. While discharging Ganguly, the hospital had said that the doctors attending him would be keeping a constant vigil on his health and taken appropriate measures accordingly.

Ganguly had retired from the International cricket in November 2008 after a stellar career spanning 16 years. In the early 2000s, Ganguly, who is fondly known as Dada, established himself as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team.

Ganguly's health crisis comes at a time when speculations were rife about his joining politics ahead of the state assembly elections likely in April-May this year. According to political circles in the state, the batting great could join the BJP, but Ganguly himself never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja