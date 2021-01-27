New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata with complaint of chest pain on Wednesday, weeks after he underwent an angioplastry at a separate hospital in the city. 

The Apollo hospital said in a statement that Ganguly visited the facility for a checkup of his cardiac condition and that all his viral parameters are stable. "Sourav Ganguly has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable," the hospital said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The agency had shared visuals of Ganguly's arrival at the Apollo Hospital.

Ganguly had been admitted to the Woodlands hospital earlier this month after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest while exercising on a treadmill at his home gym. The former cricketer underwent angioplasty and was discharged from the hospital on January 7. While discharging Ganguly, the hospital had said that the doctors attending him would be keeping a constant vigil on his health and taken appropriate measures accordingly. 

Also Read
IPL 2021: Players auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai
IPL 2021: Players auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

Ganguly had retired from the International cricket in November 2008 after a stellar career spanning 16 years. In the early 2000s, Ganguly, who is fondly known as Dada, established himself as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team.

Ganguly's health crisis comes at a time when speculations were rife about his joining politics ahead of the state assembly elections likely in April-May this year. According to political circles in the state, the batting great could join the BJP, but Ganguly himself never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge. 

Also Read
'Will shave half my moustache if...': Ashwin’s open challenge to..
'Will shave half my moustache if...': Ashwin’s open challenge to..

Posted By: Lakshay Raja