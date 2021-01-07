Sourav Ganguly Health Updates: Dada was hospitalised last week after he suffered a 'mild cardiac arrest' in his house while exercising.

Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President and former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly, who was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital last week after suffering a 'mild cardiac arrest', was discharged on Thursday morning.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," said the 48-year-old after getting discharged from the hospital.

#WATCH | "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital. pic.twitter.com/BUwsz5h1FQ — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

However, the hospital has said that the doctors attending the former Indian skipper will be keeping a "constant vigil" his health and "appropriate measures will be taken from time to time".

"Report of routine blood tests are satisfactory, Echocardiography shows preserved left ventricular function with an ejection fraction of 56 per cent," the hospital had said while provind an update about his health on Tuesday.

Popularly known as 'Dada' among his fans, Ganguly was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital after he suffered a 'mild cardiac arrest' on January 2. The BCCI chief was exercising on a treadmill at his home gym at that time.

Later, the doctors performed an angioplasty on Ganguly and said that three blocks were found in his heart. They further said that he will need another angioplasty because of the "triple vessel disease but that depends on how his condition is".

Ganguly's health crisis comes at a time when speculations were rife about his joining politics ahead of the state assembly elections likely in April-May this year. According to political circles in the state, the batting great could join the BJP, but Ganguly himself never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge.

Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket in October 2019 at the BCCI's General Body meeting in Mumbai, ending a controversial 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). He became the BCCI's 39th president succeeding C K Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma