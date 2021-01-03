Sourav Ganguly Health Updates: The BCCI chief was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, who underwent an angioplasty on Saturday after suffering 'mild' cardiac arrest, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and is currently stable.

The former Indian captain, who is known as 'Dada' among fans, will undergo a routine ECG (electrocardiogram) test on Sunday after following which the doctors will assess his situation again.

Ganguly was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. The 48-year-old was exercising on a treadmill at his home gym at that time.

After rushing to the hospital, the doctors informed that Dada had suffered a mild cardiac arrest and performed an angioplasty. They have said that he will need another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease but that depends on how his condition is. The doctors, however, said that he is out of danger now.

"He had an acute myocardial infarction (MI). We have found three blocks in his heart. We have conducted a primary angioplasty on him and one stent has been inserted. He is awake and absolutely stable," news agency PTI quoted a doctor as saying.

"He suffered a myocardial infarction while doing the treadmill on Saturday. He had a similar experience Friday also. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and that helped us a lot in treating him," the doctor added.

Ganguly's health crisis comes at a time when speculations were rife about his joining politics ahead of the state assembly elections likely in April-May this year.

According to political circles in the state, the batting great could join the BJP, but Ganguly himself never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge.

Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket in October 2019 at the BCCI's General Body meeting in Mumbai, ending a controversial 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

He became the BCCI's 39th president succeeding C K Khanna, who was the interim head of the Board since 2017.

Ganguly's tenure was for nine months but he and Board secretary Jay Shah have continued nonetheless as the Supreme Court has still not ruled on the BCCI's plea seeking amendments to its new constitution, which put a cap on the age and tenure of office-bearers as recommended by the Lodha Committee.

Ganguly had earlier held positions in the Cricket Association of Bengal. The former India captain began as joint secretary at the CAB in 2014.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma