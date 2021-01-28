Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly underwent a successful angioplasty at the Woodslands hospital in Kolkata, a day after being hospitalised for the second time this month with complaint of chest pain

The doctors took the decision to perform angioplasty after going through the reports of a series of tests conducted on Ganguly earlier today, news agency PTI reported.

Ganguly was admitted to the Apollo hospital on Wednesday after he complaint of chest pain. In a statement, the hospital said that Ganguly visited the facility for a checkup of his cardiac condition and that all his viral parameters were stable.

Ganguly had been admitted to the Woodlands hospital earlier this month after he suffered a mild cardiac arrest while exercising on a treadmill at his home gym. The former cricketer underwent angioplasty and was discharged from the hospital on January 7. While discharging Ganguly, the hospital had said that the doctors attending him would be keeping a constant vigil on his health and taken appropriate measures accordingly.

