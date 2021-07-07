One of the finest batters India has ever produced, Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his birthday on July 8. He led India for more than five years and currently is the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: One of the finest batters India has ever produced, Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his birthday on July 8 and it is the perfect time to know the 'prince of Kolkata' a little better. Fondly referred as Dada, Ganguly has led India for more than five years during which the Indian cricket team reached the World Cup Finals in 2003. Currently, he is the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI). While you may know all this, we bet you wouldn't be aware of these facts about Sourav Ganguly.

Here are a few unknown facts about Dada you must know:

Sourav Ganguly's first name given by his parents was Maharaj which means ‘Prince’. Therefore, Geoffrey Boycott fondly called him ‘The Prince of Calcutta’ and he became famous with that name.

Although Ganguly is a right-hander- he writes, bowls , and does almost everything from right hand. However, Sourav held his brother Snehashish's bat with left hand so that he could use his elder brother’s kit since he was a left hander.

Ganguly has been a huge football fan since childhood. It was because of his brother that Ganguly was enrolled in a cricket academy. However, eventually Ganguly mastered the game so much that he replaced his brother in the Bengal Ranji Trophy team.

The cricketer also has a three-storey restaurant The Food Pavilion in Calcutta’s posh locality Park Street. It was inaugurated by Sachin Tendulkar in 2004.

Ganguly is the only cricketer to win four successive Man of the Match (MoM) awards in ODIs between 14th September and 21st September 1997.

Ganguly was once was dropped from the game because of his rumored "attitude" problems. He allegedly refused to carry drinks for a senior cricketer- which he denies.

In his entire career, Ganguly's Test average never fell below 40 at any point. His Test career average is 42.17.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha