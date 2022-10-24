Sourav Ganguly Backs Out Of CAB Polls, Says 'Have Lots To Do In New Innings Of My Life'

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the new panel will run the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for three years and he will see if he wants to contest elections in the future since he has "lots to do" in new innings of his life.

"The new team will run the association (CAB), they will work for 3 years and then we will see what is to be done. I have lots to do (in the next innings of my life)," Ganguly told ANI.

Sourav was supposed to contest the elections, but he said that changed his mind after knowing that no elections were happening and no one was contesting against him.

The unopposed panel that filed nominations unopposed for CAB today were Snehashis Ganguly (President), Amalendu Biswas (Vice President), Naresh Ojha ( Hony. Secretary), Prabir Chakraborty (Hony. Treasurer), Debabrata Das (Jt. Secretary).

Earlier, Ganguly said he would contest the CAB elections after being ousted from the BCCI president. Ganguly held the post of CAB president for four years between 2015 to 2019 before coming to the apex body.

On India's win over Pakistan at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Ganguly said that Men in Blue executed their plans well and termed Virat Kohli an "all-time great player".

"India played well. The first match is always difficult. There is nothing wrong with the team. It is about execution. India executed their plans well today. The top order will have to score runs. Virat is an all-time great," said Ganguly.

Earlier, Ganguly had said that he will move on to do bigger things after failing to retain his post at the country's cricket governing body.

"I have been an administrator and I will move on to something else," Ganguly had said at a Bandhan Bank event in Kolkata.

"Whatever you do in life the best days are when you played for India. I have been president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things."

"I never believed in history but the feeling in the past was east lacked talent to play at that level. You don't become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day. You have to work for months and years to get there," he had further said.

(With ANI inputs)