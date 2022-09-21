Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest Indian Woman To Complete 3000 ODI Runs

India women's team vice captain and stylish batter Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday added another feat to her illustrious career as she became the fastest woman player to complete 3000 ODI runs for the country.

She became the third Indian woman to reach the milestone figure in the ongoing second ODI against England in Canterbury. Mandhana also became the third fastest Indian cricketer after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to amass 3000 runs in the 50-over format. Dhawan completed 3000 ODI runs in 72 innings, Kohli did so in 75 innings while Mandhana took one innings more than Kohli, reaching the milestone in her 76th innings.

The left-handed opener, who made her ODI debut in 2013, has five hundreds and 24 fifties in the format, and is the third India women's player after Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur to the 3000-run mark in the format.

She played a knock of 40 runs including a six and 4 fours after being asked to bat first by the hosts. Overall, Mandhana became the 22nd women's player to complete 3000 ODI runs and only two players have reached the figure faster than her -- Belinda Clark (62 innings) and Meg Lanning (64 innings).

Last month, Mandhana was announced as one of five new ICC 100% Cricket Superstars. She made the list along with Pakistan's Fatima Sana, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley of England, and Ireland's Gaby Lewis.