Queensland (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Opener Smriti Mandhana continued her dominance over Australia on Friday as she notched her maiden Test century on the second day of the pink-ball Test. The 25-year-old Mandhana became the first Indian woman to hit a century in day-night Tests and also the first from the country to reach three figures in the game's traditional format on Australian soil.

Mandhana made 127 off 216 balls with the help of 22 boundaries and a six at the Carrara Oval, and added an Indian record of 102 runs in Australia for the second wicket with Punam Raut (36), continuing the good work after putting on 93 with Shafali Verma on a rain-marred opening day.

She brought her century with a short-arm pull shot off Ellysse Perry in the 52nd over. She looked set for more but was caught at short mid-off off the bowling Ash Gardner, after playing an uppish drive.

Mandhana wouldn't have added to her overnight score of 80 in the second over of Day 2 but Perry overstepped. Replays showed that the catch too might have been debatable.

The India opener, however, overcame the early jitters and went about her business in a professional manner while playing some lovely shots, including a magnificent straight drive off Annabel Sutherland.

Mandhana was clinical throughout as she punished anything too full or too short with a host of impressive drives and pulls. With this Test ton, Smriti now has the highest individual score for India Women in Australia in all three formats. The highest individual score in Australia for Team India are as follows; Tests: Smriti Mandhana (108*), ODIs: Smriti Mandhana (102), and T20Is: Smriti Mandhana (66).

Smriti also became just the fourth women's player and the first Indian woman to bag a century in both ODI and Test.

Impressed by Mandhana's knock, Twitterati termed her "Goddess of Offside".

The Goddess of the offside.

Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nS6am012nL

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 1, 2021

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar too hailed Mandhana.

Fantastic knock @mandhana_smriti!



Many congratulations on scoring your first Test hundred.



Keep scoring and inspiring! 👏🏻#PinkBallTest #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EmwI7ds66O — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 1, 2021

Test Century. First ever. Definitely first of many. Well played, Smriti Mandhana. Make it BIG 🥳😊 #PinkBallTest #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2021

Earlier, the first day ended with India on 132-1 and Mandhana and Punam Raut unbeaten on 80 and 16 respectively. The only wicket that fell was of Shafali Verma in the opening session.

The rain had forced an early call for tea before the day was eventually called off. The remaining days of the ongoing pink-ball Test will begin 30 minutes earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta