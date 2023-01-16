SLC Seeks Report From Manager After Huge Defeat Against India In 3rd ODI

A still from the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka. (Credits: ANI)

SRI Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed the manager of the national team to submit a report pertaining to Sri Lankas heavy defeat against India in the third ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Riding on centuries by Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill, India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs on Sunday to record the biggest victory margin in ODI history, beating New Zealand's previous record of 290 runs against Ireland. Chasing India's mamoth total of 390, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 73 in 22 overs.

"The report should consist the views of the captain, the head coach, the selection panel and the team manager pertaining to the loss," SLC said in a statement.

"SLC has requested the team manager to submit the report within five days. The report will enable Sri Lanka Cricket to review and understand the background to the team's dismal performance in the final ODI, which it lost by 317 runs after being bowled out in 22 overs," it added.