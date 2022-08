SL Vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Match?

Sri Lankan cricket team practicing ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 clash against Afghanistan. (Image courtesy: Twitter - @ACCMedia1)

The Asia Cup 2022, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format this year, will begin on Saturday (August 27), with an inaugural game between Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka and Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan side at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides are placed in Group B, which also includes Bangladesh. Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan lost their last T20I series (Sri Lanka to Australia and Afghanistan to Ireland) but would look to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note.

HERE's EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOWN ABOUT THE GAME BETWEEN SRI LANKA AND AFGHANISTAN AT ASIA CUP 2022:

When and where the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Saturday (August 27) at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss, meanwhile, will take place at 7 pm.

Where can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

You can watch at the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

You can watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match at Disney+Hotstar.

What about the head-to-head stat?

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have played only one T20I game with each other. The lone game was played at the 2016 T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens of Kolkata in India, with Sri Lanka winning it by six wickets.

Probable playing XI of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi