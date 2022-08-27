SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets

Afghanistan have thrashed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Afghanistan were on the top of their game in each department as they crushed Sri Lanka first in bowling and then displayed a scintillating batting performance as they chased the 106-run target in just 10.1 overs.

Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided the exlosive star to the side as the duo took the Sri Lankan bowlers to cleaners. The opening pair scored 83 runs in the first powerplay of their innings. There was nothing much left for Sri Lanka in the game after the six overs but the Islanders got their first wicket in the seventh over.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bagged danger-looking Gurbaz and broke the 83-run opening partnership. Gurbaz smashed 40 off 18 balls studded with four sixes and three fours.

Ibrahim Zadran joined after the fall of first wicket. He joined Zazai in the middle and kept the scoreboard moving at the same pace. Zadran's stay in the middle was cut short by Maheesh Theekshana as he was run out at the non-striker's end after the ball touched the latter's fingers and disloged the bail. Zadran added 15 runs to the scorecard.

Afghanistan were 105/2 after the end of 10 overs. Najibullah Zadran took the single on the first ball of the 11th over and took his side over the line. Zazai remained unbeaten on 37 runs including one six and five fours.

Earlier, Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat. Afghan bowlers backed their captain as they bundes Sri Lanka for 105 in 19.4 overs.

Afghanistan bowlers were on the top from the first ball of the game as Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged early wickets. Sri Lanka didn't make come back in the match as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Farooqi grabbed three wickets while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi got two wickets each.

For Sri Lanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored the highest 38 runs while Chamika Karunaratne played a late knock of 31 including a six and three fours.