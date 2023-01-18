IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Slams Maiden ODI Double Century, Youngest To Achieve The Milestone

INDIA batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday slammed his maiden double century during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Gill scored 208 in just 149 balls. His knock was decorated with 19 fours and nine sixes and his strike rate during the inning was 139.60. He reached his maiden double hundred with a style hitting three consecutive sixes.

With the 200, Gill has created another record becoming the youngest cricketer to hit a double century in One Day Internationals. Earlier, the record was held by another Indian batter Ishan Kishan, who slammed his maiden double century on December 10 against Bangladesh. Before this, Rohit Sharma was the youngest double centurion, having scored one in 2013 when he was 26 years, and 186 days.

Gill has also become the fifth Indian cricketer to hit a double ton in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar was the first-ever batter to smash a double hundred in ODIs. After this, this feat was repeated by Rohit Sharma (thrice), Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan among Indians before Gill smashed his double ton against the Kiwis.

Gill is overall the eighth batter to hit an ODI double ton. Besides these aforementioned Indian batters, there are three non-Indian players who have touched the 200-run mark as well. These players are Chris Gayle (West Indies), Martin Guptill (New Zealand) and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan).

Earlier during his innings, Gill also became the fastest Indian batter to reach the 1,000-run mark surpassing Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Gill reached the milestone in 19 innings while Kohli and Dhawan both reached the feat in 24 innings.

Coming to the match, India posted 349/8 in 50 overs. Gill top scored with a knock of 208 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Hardik Pandya (28) also played some valuable knocks.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis with 2/30. Henry Shipley took two wickets, while Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Mitchell Santner picked a wicket each. Kiwis need 350 runs to gain a series lead of 1-0.