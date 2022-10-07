Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan Spend Pool Time Ahead Of 2nd ODI Against SA

Ahead of the second ODI against South Africa, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan had some off time in the pool after facing a nine-run defeat in the opening match of the series in Lucknow on Thursday.

By Ankit Bisht
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 06:35 PM IST
India cricket team players Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan spending some fun time in the pool. (Photo: @ShubmanGill Twitter)

The trio of Dhawan, Gill and Kishan clicked shirtless pictures of their fun time inside the swimming pool. The right-handed opening batter Gill shared the pictures on Twitter with a sun and swimming emojis.

Indian batters had a bad outing in the ODI series openers barring Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer. Both Samson and Iyer smashed half-centuries in India's 250-run chase. Samson remained unbeaten on 86 off 63 balls including 3 sixes and 9 fours. His valiant effort went in vain as India fell short of nine runs of the target in the last over.

Dhawan and Gill failed to provide a much-needed start to the chase as both departed cheaply for 4 and 3 respectively. Came in to bat at no. 4, Kishan struggled to rotate the strike and hit big shots and was criticised by netizens for his 37-ball 20 runs innings. Debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad was another batter who find it difficult to rotate the strike as he played a knock of 42-ball 19.

In the lower-order, Shardul Thakur gave vital support from the other end to Samson to take the side close to the target. Thakur scored 33 runs including 5 fours.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi scalped three wickets while Kagiso Rabada grabbed two dismissals.

Put in to bat, India had reduced South Africa to 110/4 in 22.4 overs but David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen powered the visitors to 249/4 with unbeaten knocks of 75 and 74 respectively in 40-over-a-side game.

India will take on South Africa in the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9.

