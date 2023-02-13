Shubman Gill Named ICC Men's Player Of The Month For January

India in-form batter Shubman Gill has been named as the ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2023 while England's Grace Scrivens - who led her side to the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup final - is the ICC Women’s Player of the Month winner for January 2023.

Gill enjoyed a consistent run across all formats for India and amassed a plethora of runs in the opening month of the year. The opening batter was nominated among New Zealand's Devon Conway and teammate Mohammed Siraj for the monthly award.

Gill aggregated 207 from three ODIs against Sri Lanka including 70 and 116 in the first and third games respectively. The youngster was exceptional in the ODI series against New Zealand where he smashed 208 off 149 in the series opener at Hyderabad followed by 40* and 112 in Raipur and Indore.

Gill’s aggregate of 360 is the joint-highest ever for anyone in a three-match bilateral ODI series, equalling Babar Azam’s record against the West Indies in 2016-17.

After underwhelming returns in the first two T20Is against New Zealand, Gill smashed a 126* off just 63 deliveries in the third match in Ahmedabad to extend an enviable run. With it, he became the fifth India batter to score a hundred in each of the three international formats, alongside Tendulkar, Rohit, Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.

On the other hand, Scrivens beat out Australian duo Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney to win the award. The Kent player, still uncapped at the international level, led England to the final of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup last month. The 19-year-old played a starring role with bat and ball. She was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for her performances.

She was the second-highest run-scorer at the event, scoring 293 runs at a healthy average of 41.85 while maintaining a solid strike-rate of 129.07. Her off-spin yielded nine wickets at a brilliant average of 7.11, while her economy rate was a miserly 3.09. She hit three back-to-back half-centuries, including a blistering 93 from 56 against Ireland, in a tournament where her team was unbeaten until the final game against India.