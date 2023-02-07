Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month Award

India in-form batter Shubman Gill and star pacer Mohammed Siraj have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for January 2023 following their stellar performances against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

New Zealand batter Devon Conway will also compete for the award after having a prolific performance with the bat in the month scoring three hundreds and two fifties across formats.

Following a fruitful 2022 in which he excelled in ODIs and Tests, 2023 promises to be the year of Shubman Gill, given his supreme consistency in white-ball formats already.

Gill was handed his maiden T20I cap in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, where he managed just seven, before another single-digit score in the second game in Pune followed. His steady 46 in the third T20I in Rajkot was perhaps a footnote to Suryakumar Yadav’s sparkling ton that set up India’s 91-run series-clinching win.

Gill then registered scores of 70, 21 and 116 in the three ODI against the island nation, but it was his breathtaking display in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad that stole the show. The 23-year-old struck 208 off 149 in an incredible knock on a day when none of his teammates crossed 28. Gill got to 200 with three consecutive sixes off Lockie Ferguson, and with it, became the youngest to the milestone in ODIs.

He backed that up with scores of 40* and 112 in his next two outings to close out the series with an aggregate of 360, the joint-highest for anyone in a three-match ODI series, equalling Babar Azam’s record against the West Indies in 2016-17.

Gill wasn’t done just yet, as he started February 2023 with a stunning 126* off 63 in the three-match T20I decider against the Blackcaps in Ahmedabad to become the fifth Indian batter with hundreds in all three international formats.



With Jasprit Bumrah out of the setup with an extended injury break, Mohammed Siraj has led India’s fast-bowling attack with distinction in ODIs in recent times, showcasing his brilliance consistently, especially with the new ball. His incredible form was rewarded in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Player Rankings, where he was crowned the No.1 bowler in ODIs.

Siraj returned 2/30 from seven overs in a high-scoring first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati and backed it up with figures of 3/30 and 4/32 in his next two outings respectively to finish the leading wicket-taker in the series. The right-arm quick then bagged 4/46 from 10 overs in a high-scoring thriller against New Zealand at his home ground in Hyderabad, before returning a scarcely believable 6-1-10-1 in a brilliant opening burst in the second ODI in Raipur.

Siraj maintained an excellent economy of 3.82 through the five outings, troubling the top-order batters consistently, his victims being Avishka Fernando (thrice), Kusal Mendis (twice), Devon Conway, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls among others.