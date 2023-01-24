Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam's Record For Most Runs In 3-Match ODI Series

IND vs NZ: India opener Shubman Gill while playing a shot during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand. (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

IN-FORM India opener Shubamna Gill on Tuesday added another record to his tally as he became the joint-most highest scorer in the three-match ODI series.

Gill played a knock of 112 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore after smashing a sensational double ton (208) and unbeaten 40* in the first two games of the series respectively.

Gill missed the opportunity of creating the world record for scoring the most runs in the three-match ODI series. The opener fell one run short of breaking the record.

However, Gill surpassed Virat Kohli for the most runs in a bilateral ODI series consisting of 3 matches by an Indian. Earlier, Kohli scored 283 runs in the 3-match ODI series.

Gill also completed his 2000 international runs in the third ODI as he struck 112 off 78 balls studded with 13 fours and five sixes.

Now in 37 matches, across 49 innings, Gill has scored 2,048 runs at an average of 47.62. He has five centuries and nine fifties in international cricket with the best individual score of 208.

In Test cricket, Gill has scored 736 runs in 13 matches across 25 innings at an average of 32.00. He has one century and four half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 110.

Gill has scored 1,254 runs in 21 ODIs and an equal number of innings at an average of 73.76. He has scored four centuries and five half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 208.

The batter has played three T20Is for India, scoring 58 runs at an average of 19.33 in three matches, with a best of 46.

(With ANI inputs)