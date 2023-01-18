Shubman Gill Hits Stunning Double Ton Against New Zealand And Internet Is In Awe Of Him | See Reactions

Indian batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday smashed a stunning double century and became the fastest Indian and joint second-fastest international player to complete 1,000 ODI runs The batter accomplished this landmark during India's first ODI against New Zealand at Hyderabad. In the match, Gill scored 208 from just 149 balls. His knock was decorated with 19 fours and nine sixes. His strike rate during the inning was 139.60.

Following his heroic innings, Yuvraj Singh to Virender Sehwag and other members of the Indian cricketing fraternity hailed the young batsman for his fantastic achievement. On Twitter, Yuvraj Singh wrote, "200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredible ✊✊✊ unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations@ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you 👏 🇮🇳 #NZvsIND."

200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredible ✊✊✊ unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you 👏 🇮🇳 #NZvsIND — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 18, 2023

All class 💯💯



Congratulations and well played bro👏 @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/kSrKgeEiLe — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 18, 2023

A beautiful knock with each shot being more elegant than the earlier one.



Can keep watching you bat @ShubmanGill! 👀🏏♥️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/DMyIoLNclw — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 18, 2023

Wow Shubman. Double hundred . Brilliant — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, in 19 matches and 19 innings, Gill has scored 1,102 runs at an average of 68.87. He has scored three centuries and five half-centuries in his budding ODI career so far. His best individual score is 208.

He is the joint second-fastest player to reach the 1,000 run mark in ODIs. Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is the fastest player to do so and had reached the mark in just 18 innings. Gill and Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq reached this mark in 19 innings.

Gill, among Indians, is the fastest to reach the 1,000 run mark. He has overtaken heavyweights Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, who touched the 100-run mark in 24 innings.

Gill, 23, is the youngest double centurion in the history of ODI cricket. He has overtaken compatriot Ishan Kishan, who had recently smashed 210 against Bangladesh in December 2022. Before this, Rohit Sharma was the youngest double centurion, having scored one in 2013 when he was 26. Gill is the fifth Indian batter to do so. Sachin Tendulkar was the first-ever batter to smash a double hundred in ODIs. After this, this feat was repeated by Rohit Sharma (thrice), Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan before Gill smashed his double ton.

Gill is overall the eighth batter to hit an ODI double ton. Besides the Indian batters, there are three non-Indian players who have touched the 200-run mark - Chris Gayle (West Indies), Martin Guptill (New Zealand) and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan).

