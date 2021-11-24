New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India stand-in captain for India vs New Zealand 1st Test match, Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday confirmed that Shreyas Iyer is all set to make his official test debut in the first test game against New Zealand. The two-match series will start on Thursday, November 25 and the first game will be played in the Green Park Stadium.

"Shreyas Iyer is going to make his debut," Rahane confirmed while speaking to media ahead of the first test.

"Obviously, it's a big blow," he said about injured KL Rahul but made it clear that he had faith in openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill, both of whom had performed in Test matches.

"He (KL Rahul) did really well in England and he was in good form. Obviously, we will miss him but we have guys who can do the job, guys who did well for us in the past and are experienced. I am not too worried about opening slot."

KL Rahul's injury has opened the doors for Shreyas Iyer, who would be playing his maiden Test but the Indian captain didn't reveal who would be his third spinner and second pacer although Ishant Sharma looks all but certain to partner Umesh Yadav in the fast bowling department.

In the spin department, Axar Patel, although he didn't train, has his nose ahead but Jayant Yadav looked in fine rhythm during the net session.

But when asked who will be his three spinners, Rahane dead batted the question.

"I can't reveal anything about that. We are not too sure about combinations and in India, you generally know there would be spin-friendly wickets. The ball keeps low and slow, we expect that. I am not sure how the wicket will play. We will have to wait till tomorrow and assess it from there.

"I am not bothered about combinations. Whoever plays tomorrow are 100 percent ready," he stated.

Team India have given rest to big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami in the Test series against New Zealand.

