Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj Feature In Babar Azam-led ICC Men's ODI Team Of 2022

INDIAN duo of Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj has been named in the ICC Men's ODI Team Of the Year 2022 following their impressive performances in the previous year.

The ICC Men's ODI Team Of The Year is led by Pakistan's Babar Azam which features 11 outstanding players across the globe, who impressed in the 50-over format in 2022.

Babar is paired with Australia's Travis Head for the opening role while West Indies Shai Hope is picked for no. 3 spot followed by Shreyas Iyer and Tom Latham at no. 4 and 5 respectively. New Zealand's Latham is also named as the wicketkeeper in the team.

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Bangladesh's Mehindy Hasan Miraz fill the all-rounders spot in the team.

Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Siraj and Trent Boult (New Zealand) are the trio of pacers in the playing XI while Australia's Adam Zampa features in the side as a sole full-time spinner.

Mostly slotting in at No.4, Iyer played 17 games during the calendar year and scored 724 runs at an average of 55.69. He scored his runs at a brisk pace of 91.52, which included one century and six fifties.

On the other hand, Siraj played 15 matches and picked up 24 wickets. His wickets came at an economy of 4.62 and an average of 23.50, with best figures of 3/29.

In the nine matches Babar played in 2022, the 28-year-old registered eight scores of more than fifty, three of which he converted into hundreds. He finished the year with 679 runs at a stunning average of 84.87.

It was a memorable year for Babar as captain of the Pakistan ODI team, winning three series out of three. Pakistan were unstoppable in the ODI format, losing just one match (against Australia) out of nine.

It was a year to remember for Head – who became one of the first names on the Australian team sheet – notching up 550 runs from nine games at 68.75.

Hope did not get off to the greatest of starts in 2022 but in typical fashion started to grind out runs in the latter half. He finished the year with 709 runs, which include three hundreds and two fifties, at an average of 35.45.

Latham scored 558 runs from 15 matches at an average of 55.80 and a sizzling strike-rate of 101.27. He notched up two fifties and two centuries in the year becoming a vital cog of the New Zealand middle-order.

Latham was also solid behind the stumps, affecting 16 dismissals.

Sikandar Raza. Raza aggregated 645 runs at an average of 49.61 and strike rate of 87.16, making two fifties to complement three centuries.

With ball in hand, Raza was ever-reliable, scalping eight wickets while giving away just more than five an over.

With his bowling as effective as ever, Miraz developed his batting further, often bailing Bangladesh out of some tough situations.

He picked up 24 wickets in 15 games at an average of 28.20 with a best performance of 4/29. He also scored 330 runs at a stunning average of 66, with one century and one fifty.

Joseph played 17 matches and scalped 27 wickets at an average of 25.70 and a strike-rate of 33.4. He was also miserly with an economy rate of 4.61, with best figures of 3/36.

Boult played only six games in 2022 but made a massive impact in them. He scalped 18 wickets at a stunning average of 12.38 and a miserly economy of 3.98, with best figures of 4/38.

Zampa enjoyed his joint-most prolific year in ODI cricket, matching his tally of 30 wickets from his debut year in 2016. His feat was even more impressive this year considering nine of the 12 matches he played were at home, where conditions aren't favourable for spinners.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022: Babar Azam (c), Travis Head, Shai Hope, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham (wk), Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa.