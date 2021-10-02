New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Though the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it might make some last-minute changes due to the poor form of some players.

According to a report by InsideSport, the BCCI is concerned over the poor form of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya in the ongoing second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and is considering adding Shreyas Iyer to the main squad.

"We have Shreyas Iyer as the backup, if there are any concerns, he could be added. But it’s too early to say anything. Ishan Kishan is an important player and so are Suryakumar and others. There is no point speculating," InsideSport quoted a source as saying.

The BCCI, which had announced the T20I World Cup squad on September 8, has time till October 10 to make changes in the final squad. The form of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishant Kishan -- the Mumbai Indians trio -- has been concerning and several cricket pundits feel that the BCCI needs to make some changes.

Many experts have reckoned the name former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and feel that he should be added to the squad. Veteran cricketer Aakash Chopra has also called for Iyer's return to the main squad immediately.

"I feel Shreyas Iyer will come back to the team and one player will have to leave," said Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube channel. "I am looking at Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur. There might not be three or four changes, but I won’t be surprised with two changes".

So far in IPL 2021 phase 2, Iyer, who has been named in the reserves for the T20I World Cup squad, has played three games, scoring 91 runs for the Delhi Capitals at an average of 91.

India's complete squad for T20I World Cup:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma