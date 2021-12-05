New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: December 6 marks a special day in Indian Cricket as five players of the country's favourite sport celebrate their birthdays on the day. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, RP Singh, Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer all share their birthdays on this day.

Each player, has contributed to Indian Cricket and has played a pivotal role in taking the sport at even higher spot.

Ravindra Jadeja is associated with the Indian cricket team for the past 10 years and performed brilliantly in both departments. Also called Sir Jadeja will be celebrating his 33rd birthday as he is turned a year old this year. Jadeja also plays in IPL for the Chennai Super Kings Franchise and has worked his way up in the limited-overs cricket and Test as well.

Jasprit Bumrah born in 1993, the bowler has caught everyone's attention with his highly unusual bowling action. Bumrah will turn a year older to celebrate his 28th birthday this year. He has made his position in Indian Team and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians quite strong with his regular excellent performance.

Shreyas Iyer is the youngest among all the cricketers and will celebrate his 27th birthday this year. He hails from Mumbai and currently made his test debut against New Zealand where he smashed his first test century and entered the list of elite batsmen who scored a 100 on their debut.

Karun Nair hails from Karnataka and will turn a year older to celebrate his 30th birthday this year. Karun is only the second player from Karnataka to score a triple century and the first batsman to score a triple century in a Ranji final in 2014-15. In the game, he scored 709 runs. Later, on 26 November 2016, he made his Test debut against England at Mohali where he scored his maiden test century, finishing 303 not out.

RP Singh will turn a year older to celebrate his 36th birthday on December 6. He started off his career with a match against Zimbabwe. He also played the 2007 T20 world cup and emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker in the entire competition, taking 12 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 12.66 runs per wicket.

Posted By: Ashita Singh