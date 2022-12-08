Shreyas Iyer Becomes Fastest Indian Batter To Reach 1,500 ODI Runs

India batter Shreyas Iyer completed his 1500 runs in ODIs in the second match against Bangladesh. (Photo: ANI)

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer continues to maintain an unreal level of consistency and break records, becoming the fastest Indian batter to score 1,500 runs in ODI cricket.

Iyer accomplished this feat during India's second ODI against Bangladesh at Dhaka on Wednesday. The stylish batter continued his golden run, scoring 82 off 102 balls with six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 80.39. Though India lost the match by five runs, his knock and consistency emerged as positives for the Men in Blue.

Now in 38 matches, across 34 innings, Iyer has scored 1,534 runs at an average of 49.48. He has scored two centuries and 14 half-centuries in his ODI career so far, with the best score of 113*.

He has overtaken opener KL Rahul, who reached the 1,500-run mark in 36 innings, followed by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, who reached the landmark in 38 innings.

This year in 16 matches, Iyer has scored 721 runs in 14 innings across 16 matches at an average of 60.08, with one century and six fifties. His best individual score is 113*.

He is the highest-run scorer in ODIs this year among the Test-playing nations. MG Erasmus of Namibia has scored the highest number of runs in ODIs this year, having made 956 runs in 21 matches, in 20 innings at an average of over 56, with one century and eight fifties. Overall, Iyer is the sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2022.

The batter is leading India's batting charts in ODIs in 2022. Shikhar Dhawan (685 in 21 innings), Shubman Gill (638 in 12 innings) are two of his closest rivals from his country this year.