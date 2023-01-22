Should Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Play Ranji Instead Of 3rd ODI vs NZ? Here's What Veteran Wasim Jaffer Has To Say

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer reckons that key players with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should play next round of Ranji Trophy instead of the dead rubber against New Zealand to be held in Indore on Tuesday.

Two of India's standout batters in the modern era - Kohli and Sharma, have been away from domestic cricket for a long time. Jaffer reasons that the practice will help them adapt better against Australia in the upcoming test series starting February 9th in Nagpur.

"I think it (playing next round of Ranji Trophy) will make a lot of sense. If they play maybe one game - two innings in a Ranji game - that will surely help. No matter how experienced you are, you surely need that game time, especially in red ball cricket. You don't want to be undercooked when you play that first Test."

"It's a huge series from all perspectives - whether it's the World Test Championship (WTC) final that India can get into or can become world number one Test side as well. India need to do everything that they can so they are ready for that first Test match. Virat Kohli hasn't played a lot of Test cricket for a while; Rohit and a lot of others as well," Jaffer was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer also feels that wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, currently in India's ODI squad, should be released to play in Andhra's next match in Ranji Trophy, as he's highly unlikely to feature in the Indore ODI with Ishan Kishan in the playing eleven.

Both Bharat and Kishan are named in India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from multiple injuries suffered in a horrific car accident on December 30.

Inputs from IANS