'Sholay 2 Coming Soon': Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic 'Jai-Veeru' Pose With MS Dhoni

ON-FIELD teammates and off-field friends - this is the relationship that all-rounder Hardik Pandya shares with former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Adding more value to their friendship, India T20I skipper recreated an iconic Jai-Veeru pose of all-time cult movie Sholay with his former captain.

In the picture shared by Hardik on Twitter, the all-rounder can be seen sitting on the riding seat of the bike while Dhoni is sitting next to him in a sidecar.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Hardik wrote the caption, "Sholay 2 coming soon."

Sholay 2 coming soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/WixkPuBHg0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 26, 2023

In the movie Sholay released in 1975, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra played the roles of Jai and Veeru which till date is widely applauded in the country. The popular song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' is also filmed on the duo in which they rode the bike with a sidecar in the movie.

Hardik is in Rachi, the home city of Dhoni, for the first T20I against New Zealand. The all-rounder will lead the side in the shortest format of the game as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the series.

India won the three-match ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand and claimed the NO. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

Ahead of the Test series against Australia, India will play three T20Is against Kiwis. The first T20I will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.