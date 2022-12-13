'Shocking' That Cheteshwar Pujara Made Vice-Captain Ahead Of Rishabh Pant For Bangladesh Test: Mohammad Kaif

Bangladesh vs India Tests: India's head coach Rahul Dravid with Cheteshwar Pujara during a practice session ahead of the 1st Test match against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif is not okay with the decision of appointing Cheteshwar Pujara as vice-captain for the first Test against Bangladesh and expressed his disapproval on the move.

As per the veteran batter, India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant should have been named the vice-captain in place of Pujara as the youngster had already taken that role in absence of a regular skipper.

Injured Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the first Test and vice-captain KL Rahul has been promoted to the role of skipper while Pujara was named as his deputy for Chattogram Test.

Kaif highlighted that Pant scored a century when he was last vice-captained the Test side.

"Shocking that Pujara was made vice-captain. Pant scored a century in the last Test when he was the vice-captain," Kaif told NDTV.



"Selectors are not treating players in the right manner. Rishabh should not have been vice-captain then," he added.

After losing the ODI series 2-1, the focus will shift to red-ball cricket which set the platform for World Test Championship final for India.

India have called in Abhimanyu Easwaran as Rohit's replacement for the first Test while Jayadev Unadkat has been added to India’s squad for the Test series.

Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar will replace Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami in the squad as both are yet to fully recover from their respective injuries.

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.