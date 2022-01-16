New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli on Saturday call quits as he stepped down from Team India Test Captaincy and left all stunned. Kohli took his social media and brought down the curtains down on his seven-year stint as India's Test Captain. Now, India limited-overs captain, Rohit Sharma reacted to this episode and wished the batter good luck for his future.

"Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain," said Rohit in an Instagram post. "All the best wishes for the future," Rohit further said in Hindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Virat Kohli on Saturday in a statement said, "It's been 7 years of hard work, toil, and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief."

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best Test Captain in past few years. Rohit Sharma under his captaincy found a consistent spot in the Indian Test team at the top of the order. Rohit Sharma had played 33 Test matches under Kohli, scoring 2397 runs at an average of 48.91.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was announced as the captain of the Indian ODI and T20I team a few days after Virat Kohli had stepped down as Limited overs Indian Captain.

Virat Kohli's decision to quit captaincy came after India lost the third Test match in Cape Town by 7 wickets. Following the loss, Virat Kohli became the only Indian skipper to lose successive Test series in the Rainbow Nation.

In 2014, Virat Kohli was appointed as the Test Captain after MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia, led India in a record 68 Test matches, winning 40 and losing 17.

Posted By: Ashita Singh