Shoaib Akhtar Wants Virat Kohli To Retire From T20Is; Here's Why

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar wants Indian batsman Virat Kohli to retire from T20Is, yes, you read that right. After the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan, the world heaped praises for Virat Kohli's magnificent knock in the Super 12 match against arch-rivals Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022. While the game was swept away by India, Pakistan took away plenty of positives too.

Shoaib Akhtar in his latest video for his YouTube channel heaped praises on Virat Kohli for his magnificent 82 not out off 53 balls. Akhtar, who has always been vocal towards his support for the former India captain even during his low phase, termed it the 'biggest' performance of his life.

"Jab Irade toot-te hai toh yakeen bahar aata hai aur jab yakeen pukhta ho jata hai toh character bahar aata hai and uska naam Virat Kohli hai," (When you're down, self confidence has to be revived and when confidence gets consolidated, character gets channelised and Virat Kohli is a personification of the same) Akhtar pointed out.

"Mere khyal me zindagi ki sabse badi innings wo khel gaye. Wo isliye khel gaye kyunki unko yakin tha ki wo kar jayega ( He played the biggest innings of his life). He could play the knock because he had the self belief and character)," explained Akhtar.

He in the same video, said that, "I want Kohli to retire from T20I because I don't want that he puts his entire energy into T20I cricket."

"With similar commitment like today, he can score three centuries in ODIs," Akhtar said on Kohli.

Meanwhile, Akhtar also lauded the Pakistan team and said, "Pakistan have done marvelously well. Don't be down, you all really played well. India did really well... they won one of the best matches in the history. It was a complete World Cup match. It had everything- dropped catch, run-out, no-ball, controversies, stumping," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"World Cup has just started, World Cup begins only when India-Pakistan play and the two teams will face off again. Pakistan will see India again, later in this World Cup."