New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Pakistan Pacer Shoaib Akhtar walked out of a TV programme and resigned from his job as cricket analyst after being told to leave the set by the host of the show at state-owned PTV while analysing Pakistan's victory over New Zealand at the T20 World Cup.

Shoaib said that he was treated badly and he felt insulted on air by the host in the post-match show. On the PTV show, the panel was discussing the performance of pace bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, in which Akhtar was interrupted by the host Niaz.

A visibly upset Akhtar expressed his displeasure and the host offered him to leave the show midway if he wanted to."You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this, but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on-air," Niaz told Akhtar.

This incident embroiled Akhtar to leave the show and stormed off the set "A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies, I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don't think I should be sitting here right now."

Later giving his side of the story, Akhtar tweeted and posted a video, saying that Niaz had been "obnoxious" and that he was quitting the show.

"Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I should clarify. Dr. Noman was abnoxious and rude wen he asked me to leave the show, it was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries and seniors and millions watching," tweeted Akhtar.

He further added, "I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling dr nomans leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show, which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice."

In a two-minute video posted on social media, Akhtar said, "After being insulted like that on National Television I thought I should resign and leave. I just got up and left. A very sad incident," concluded Akhtar.

