Shoaib Akhtar Undergoes Knee Surgery, Shares Emotional Video From Hospital Bed | WATCH

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently shared a video on his Instagram and asked people to pray for his health as he went through knee surgery.

Akhtar also shared a video before going to the operation theatre stating that the operation would be eight hours long and that he will need their prayers.

"I am in pain and need your prayers. Hopefully, it's the last surgery but it's a lot of pain," he can be seen saying in the video he shared post surgery.

"Even after 11 years of retirement, I am still in immense pain. I could have played for four to five more years but I knew if I would play, I would come on a wheelchair."

Akhtar further added that the condition of his bones deteriorated because of the fast bowling he did during his cricket career. " It was all worth it, playing for Pakistan. Perks of bowling fast. This is what happens. You have to lose bones, and ribs, and everything. But it was all worth it, playing for Pakistan," he said.

He even mentions that if he had to do it again, he would love to do it. "If I have to do it all over again, I'd so the same. Love you guys. Take care," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

He posted the video with the caption that reads, "Alhamdolillah, surgery went well. It will take some time to recover. Need your prayers.

A special thanks to @13kamilkhan as well, he's a true friend who is looking after me here in Melbourne."

The cricketer has mentioned about his battle with knees several times in the past. His knees troubled him even before he started his career. Shoaib Akhtar nicknamed the “Rawalpindi Express”, took 178 wickets in 46 Tests while taking 247 wickets in 163 ODIs. He was also the first bowler to be recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour, a feat he achieved twice in his career.

According to Akhtar's initial diagnostic X-ray reports, his upper leg bone or the femur was grinding one of his lower leg bones, the tibia. His doctors are of the belief that bowling with his knees at a such high pace for almost a decade was mind-boggling, but he did it and that too with sheer resolute.