'Bad Day For Cricket': Shoaib Akhtar On India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Clash

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the brand of cricket displayed by the both teams India and Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup fixture at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The Rawalpindi Express was not at all happy with anything that happened in the game as according to him it was a 'bad day for cricket'.

All-rounder HardiK Pandya starred in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan. He played an unbeaten 33 off 17 and also took three wickets in the match.

Akhtar was not impressed with the selection of playing XI by the both teams and their batting order. The veteran speedster felt both teams tried to lose the game as India dropped Rishabh Pant while Pakistan named Iftikhar Ahmed in the playing XI.

"I want to congratulate both India and Pakistan. Both teams tried to lose the game, India was almost successful in that. India tried their best to lose the game but Hardik Pandya took them over the line. You only tell me, if Rizwan will score 45 of 45 balls, what to say? There were 19 dot balls in the first six overs when Pakistan were batting. If you play so many dot balls, you will be in trouble," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"There was bad selection, both captains Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma made bad selection calls. India dropped Rishabh Pant while Pakistan played Iftikhar Ahmed at No.4. No disrespect to him. I have said so many times that Babar should not open, he should come one down and he anchors the innings. Fakhar and Rizwan should open," he added.

Akhtar further criticised India for promoting all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of no. 2 ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan for playing Iftikhar Ahmed at no. 4.

"Both Virat Kohli and Rizwan played similar innings as they scored 35 off 34 and 43 off 42 respectively. Pakistan messed up in the batting order as they didn't manage well. Pakistan promoted Shadab Khan ahead of Asif Ali while India sent Ravindra Jadeja at no. 4 before Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. What were they doing? It was very disappointing game from Pakistan," Akhtar said.

Akhtar hopes that Pakistan will play the next game with the 'right batting order'.

"It is really really bad cricket. Pakistan did not do the calculation for the last over. It was a bad day for cricket. Both teams played poorly. Pakistan needs to come back with the right batting order," he concluded.