Shoaib Akhtar Hits Back At Mohammed Shami's Karma Tweet With A 'Sensible' Twist

following Pakistan's heart-breaking defeat at the hands of India-conquers England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, Indian bowler Mohammed Shami took a jib at Shoaib Akhtar and now the Pakistani fast bowler has responded back but with a Bhogle twist.

After witnessing the 5-wicket loss at the T20 world cup, Akhtar took to his social media account to express his heartbreak to which Shami responded in a sly manner. "Sorry brother. It’s called karma," Shami reacted after Akhtar shared a tweet with a heartbroken emoji.

And this what you call sensible tweet .. pic.twitter.com/OpVypB34O3 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022



Now, taking cognisance of Shami's viral tweet, Akhtar wrote "And this what you call sensible tweet.." and shared along a photo of Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and one of his tweets which read: "Credit to Pakistan. Few teams would have defended 137 the way they did. Best bowling team." Akhtar's response also went viral.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's former skipper Shahid Afridi also slammed Shami for his tweet.

“We are cricketers, we are ambassadors and role models. We should try to end all of this. We are neighbours. Aisi cheezein nahi honi chahiye jisse nafrat faile logo ke beech me. Agar ham hi aisa karenge to aam aadmi se ham kya ummeed rakhenge (We shouldn’t do things that cultivate hate. If do such things, what can we expect from others). Our relationships improve with sports. We want to play with them, see them play in Pakistan,” Afridi said during the discussion.

“Even if you are retired, you shouldn’t do this. But you are a part of the current team, you should avoid such things,” he added.

Talking about the world cup final then, the Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed a super thriller match that displayed England's class performance and Pakistan's never giving up attitude.