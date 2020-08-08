Akhtar recalled that the young Dhoni had frustrated him so much with his impressive performance with bat during the second test of the 2006 series against India in Faisalabad that he intentionally bowled a beamer at him, though later apologised for it.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, known for his brutal pace attack, has admitted that he regrets deliberately bowling a beamer to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in test match in 2006.

Speaking to Aakash Chopra on this Youtube channel, Akhtar recalled that the young Dhoni had frustrated him so much with his impressive performance with bat during the second test of the 2006 series against India in Faisalabad that he intentionally bowled a beamer at him, though later apologised for it.

“I think I had bowled a 8-9 over spell in Faisalabad. It was a quick spell and Dhoni scored a hundred. purposely bowled a beamer to Dhoni and then apologised to him,” Akhtar told Chopra.

Akhtar further said it was the first time he had intentionally bowled a beamer and regretted it later.

“He was playing so well and the wickets were so slow. However fast I was bowling, he kept on hitting. I think I got frustrated,” he added.

The incident took place during the first innings of the second test of the 2006 series between India and Pakistan in Faisalabad. Dhoni had played an incredible knock of 148 -- his maiden test century.

Earlier to in the show, Akhtar said that he was battling injury issues during the 2006 test series between India and Pakistan. He revealed that his knees had given up in 1997 but he continued to play with the help of injections.

"My knees had become useless in 1997. Still I kept playing, after taking injections regularly,” he said.

Akhtar is recognized as the fastest bowler in the history of cricket, delivering a world record top speed of 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) in a pool match against England during the 2003 Cricket World Cup. During his career, he played 46 Test matches and 163 one-day internationals for Pakistan.

