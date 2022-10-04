Shimron Hetmyer Dropped From West Indies T20 World Cup 2022 Squad Over 'Missed Flight'; Twitter Reacts

In an unexpected turn of events, West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer has been dropped from their T20 World Cup squad after missing his re-scheduled flight to Australia, where the marquee event is set to take place. Meanwhile, soon after ruling out Hetmyer from the West Indies WC 2022 squad, Cricket West Indies announced Shamarh Brooks as a replacement for the explosive middle-order batsman.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) has today informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that Shamarh Brooks has replaced Shimron Hetmyer in the West Indies Squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia," said CWI in a statement.

Soon after the news broke out, a section of social media users mocked the situation and made fun at the West Indian cricketer for missing out on the global tournament. A meme flood was started on the internet that Hetmyer has been dropped from the team.

Hetmyer was to leave Guyana on Saturday but was allowed by West Indies to delay flying until Monday for family reasons. With flight availability a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana today, Monday, October 3, meaning he would, unfortunately, miss the 1st T20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday, October 5 at the Metricon Stadium.

But after Hetmyer informed the Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams that he wouldn't be able to catch the rescheduled flight. The CWI selectors unanimously agreed to replace him with Brooks.

"This afternoon we informed the CWI Board of Directors that the Selection Panel had unanimously decided to replace Shimron Hetmyer with Shamarh Brooks in our T20 World Cup squad. Whilst we changed Shimron's flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team's ability to prepare for this extremely important global event," said Adams.

"Shamarh has been a part of our recent T20 International squads and delivered strong performances in the latter stages of the recently concluded CPL. He will fly out as soon as possible this week to Australia and I wish him and all the squad all the very best for the tournament," he added.

Adams added Brooks will join the squad as soon as possible. Furthermore, West Indies will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland from October 17 onwards.

West Indies T20I WC Squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.