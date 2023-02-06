Shikhar Dhawan's Ex Wife Ayesha Mukerji Restrained By Delhi High Court From Defaming The Cricketer

Delhi's Patiala High Court passed an order restraining Shikhar Dhawan estranged wife Ayesha Mukerji from putting up allegations against him in the public sphere.



As per the order by the family court, Mukerji should not post anything defamatory against the cricketer on social media or speak anything which could possibly put his reputation under risk.

However, the judge said: “She can certainly be restrained from sharing her grievance against him (Dhawan) with her friends, relatives, peers of parties as well as from making it public even before approaching the appropriate authority."

“In these circumstances, she is hereby restrained till further order from circulating any of her grievances against Dhawan or her version of the dispute involved herein or the alleged defamatory and false material against him in social media, print media or to any other forum or to friends, relatives or colleagues of the parties," Kumar said.

A few days ago, Dhawan filed a plea accusing his estranged wife, after she allegedly threatened to ruin his career. He also added that she even circulated defamatory messages to the CEO of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Dheeraj Malhotra, with a sole purpose to tarnish his reputation.

Dhawan and Mukerji ended their marriage in 2021 after being together for 8 years. They have a son named Zorawar.