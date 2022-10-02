Shikhar Dhawan To Lead India In ODIs Against South Africa

Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of the Indian side for the three-match ODI series against South Africa as the T20 World Cup squad has given rest.

Shreyas Iyer will be playing the role of Dhawan's deputy in the series which will commence on October 6 in Lucknow.

Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar have earned their maiden call-up into the Indian squad.

Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Ravi Bishnoi have returned to the ODI squad. Avesh Khan will also make a comeback after recovering from illness which pulled him out of the Asia Cup. Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Siraj are the other two pacers in India's squad.

Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikawad and Shubhman Gill will fill the top-three spots in the playing Xi while Iyer, Patidar, Ishan Kishan (wk) and Sanju Samson (wk) will bolster the middle-order.

The second T20I will be played in Ranchi on October 9 while the final match of the series will be played in New Delhi on October 11.

India is currently playing the three-match series against South Africa which will culminate in Indore on October 4. The series is lead by India 1-0 after the first T20I. The second T20I is being played in Guwahati between the two sides.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.