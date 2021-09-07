Shikhar Dhawan Divorce News: Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee got divorced after eight years of marriage. Taking to Instagram Ayesha shared lengthy posts about what she has been going through after parting away from the Indian cricketer.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have parted ways after eight years of marriage. Sources in the know of developments confirmed the news to ANI.

Taking to Instagram Dhawan's wife Ayesha also shared the news through a lengthy post. You can see the post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesha Mukerji (@apwithaesha)

Ayesha also shared with her fans what she is going through after her divorce from the Indian cricketer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesha Mukerji (@apwithaesha)

Dhawan was last seen on-field leading the young Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour in July. A seasoned campaigner and vital cog of the Men In Blue's limited-overs side, Dhawan has been spearheading the formidable batting line-up of the team for almost a decade.

He captained India for six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka. The team featured six uncapped players and was coached by Rahul Dravid.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently eyeing a place in India's T20 World Cup squad which is to be announced on Wednesday. With Rohit Sharma picking himself, it could be a fight for the opening slot between Dhawan and KL Rahul. But with the BCCI set to name a big squad with an eye on COVID-19 protocols, Dhawan is likely to find a place.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha