New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shardul Thakur's rise in international cricket over the last one year has been phenomenal with fans giving him the nickname of "Lord Thakur". The 30-year-old has sealed the all-rounder's place in both Tests and one-day internationals (ODIs) in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who continues to deal with his injury issues.

Many cricket pundits believe that Shardul should continue to be a part of the playing XI even if Hardik returns purely because of his match-winning abilities. However, Shardul says that he does not have any rivalry with Hardik as the latter has always supported him.

In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, Shardul, part of the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies, also provided an update about Hardik's fitness and said the 28-year-old will soon return to the Indian team after recovering from his injury.

"We both have different batting styles. Hardik bats at five or six, I bat at seven or eight. There's no rivalry between us and I am not thinking of taking his place. He has always supported me and keeps sharing his experiences, and I've done that too," Shardul said.

Calling himself a 'genuine all-rounder', Shardul thanked former India head coach Ravi Shastri for giving him a chance to bat at number seven or eight. He said he always had the talent to bat longer but he hardly got opportunities in domestic cricket, especially in the Ranji Trophy.

He also spoke about the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and said that the 34-year-old "knows takes it to win". He told Dainik Jagran that Rohit should also be named India's Test captain, adding that he will take the Indian team forward in the right direction.

"The captain may be different but your role remains the same. Everyone has a special characteristic. No matter under whom you play, you need to show your ability and leave an impact with your game. Each captain has different thinking but their goal remains the same - the team should win," Shardul said when asked about the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

