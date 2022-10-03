Shane Watson Picks This Indian Pacer As Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement For T20 World Cup

Former Australia legendary all-rounder Shane Watson has joined the debate over ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's replacement and announced his pick for the role. As per the veteran cricketer, Mohammad Siraj is a perfect fit to replace Bumrah due to his capabilities of bowling quick and swinging the new ball.

Bumrah is battling with a back injury and his availability for the T20 World Cup remains doubtful. He was ruled out of the T20Is against South Africa and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

Experienced seamers Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar are among the players already on India's standby list for the T20 World Cup, while Mohammad Siraj is also in the mix to feature given he received a call-up to replace Bumrah for the remainder of the South Africa T20I series.

"The player I would put in if Jasprit’s not available is Mohammad Siraj, because of the firepower he presents," Watson told host Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

"Without Bumrah, that’s the one thing India won’t necessarily have, which is vital on Australian wickets on the bigger grounds with the pace and bounce. Siraj is great with the brand new ball. He is fast, he swings the ball away but also his defensive skills are pretty good. And he’s got better over the last couple of years, with what we’ve seen in the IPL.

"So, for me, he’s probably going to be the one who is going to have the most impact," he added.

Further, Watson feels that in the absence of Bumrah India's chances of lifting their second title will get a heavy blow as the pacer is key to Men in Blue's bowling attack.

"Honestly, I think it’s going to have a huge impact on India’s chances of winning the T20 World Cup,” Watson noted.

"He is one of the best bowlers in the world and India in particular, with their fast bowlers, he is the main guy who can take wickets with the brand new ball but also is an incredible defensive bowler at the back end of the game.

"So if Jasprit’s not available to play in this T20 World Cup, then India’s chances drop quite a bit. India have got incredible firepower with the bat, all the way down as we’ve seen for a long time, but bowlers, the fast bowlers in particular, there’s always a bit of a question and Bumrah’s one of the best in the world," he added.

However, Bumrah is not officially out of the T20 World Cup and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said they are keeping their "fingers crossed".

"So, everyone’s got their fingers crossed that he will be OK, because for me, there’s no genuine replacement. There’s no replacement in the world for Jasprit," Watson said.

"In terms of the quality of bowler, he is alone in Indian cricket. So it’s going to be a bit more of a battle," he added.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.