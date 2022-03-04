Shane Warne rung the five-minute bell at Lord's cricket ground in London, to indicate beginning of the day 3 game between Australia and England in August 2019 | Twitter/@HomeOfCricket

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: “For me, there is god and then there is Shane Warne,” Kamran Khan, one of the findings of the then-Rajasthan Royals captain Shane Warne had said in an interview. In 2008, when IPL first began, Shane Warne’s international career had completed its last leg with a historic 5-0 Ashes whitewash in 2006-07. In that moment of glory with the greatest leg-spinner of all time as its captain, Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL edition in 2008. Thereon, in the memory of Indian cricket enthusiasts, Warne was forever etched to be immortalised with a ‘first of all’ prefixes carrying a bona fide superstar persona both on and off the field.

Here is a look at his legendary career that not just inspired but shaped the world of cricket:

- In his rarefied career, Warne took a total of 1001 international wickets and became one of the two bowlers to have crossed the illuminous 1000 wickets mark. The other being Sri Lanka’ Muttiah Muralitharan.

- Shane Warne took 708 wickets in Test cricket.

- Shane Warne took 293 wickets in One Day International (ODI) career.

- Shane Warne also holds the distinction of having bowled a whopping 1761 maiden overs.

- For a total of 102 times, Shane Warne sent the batters off the field with zero runs.

- Shane Warne also holds the distinction of scoring the most runs without a century. Warne did score a 99 in 2001 against New Zealand. His 3154 test runs are most runs scored without a century.

Warne had a great friendship with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. In his recent documentary 'Shane', Tendulkar and Warne spoke about their mutual admiration.

Shane Warne retired from international cricket with the 2006-07 Ashes, with a 5-0 whitewash, Australia’s first since 1920-21. He was a member of Australia’s World Cup win in 1999, and five Ashes-winning Australian team beween 1993 and 2003. In 2013, Warne was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Having left an unmatched legacy in the world of cricket, Shane Warne is survived by his three children, a son Jackson and daughters Summer and Brooke.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma