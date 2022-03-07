Koh Samui/ Sydney | Jagran Sports Desk: The autopsy report of Australian legend Shane Warne, who passed away last week due to a "heart attack", died due to "natural causes", said the Thai police on Monday, adding that his body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family.

"Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," the police said, as reported by Reuters. "Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."

The 52-year-old, considered as one of the greatest spinners of all time, died on Friday. Later on March 5, the Thai police had said Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death, adding the Australian great also "had asthma and some heart issues".

"He had asthma and had seen a doctor about his heart," the police had said, as reported by Reuters. "We learned from his family that he had experienced chest pains when he was back home in his country."

Warne, who was holidaying in Thailand, was discovered unconscious in his room in a villa in the Bo Phut area. He was taken to the hospital, but medics and staff were unable to revive him. His manager James Erskine has revealed that the 52-year-old had recently complained of 'chest pain and sweating' after undergoing a "ridiculous" two-week fluid-only diet.

"He did go on these ridiculous sorts of diets and he just finished one, where he basically only ate fluids for 14 days and he'd done this three or four times," Erskine told Nine Network. "It was a bit all or nothing. It was either white buns with butter and lasagne stuffed in the middle or he would be having black and green juices."

"He obviously smoked most of his life. I don't know; I think it was just a massive heart attack. That's what I think has happened," Erskine added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma