New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian spin legend Shane Warne on Friday passed away in Thailand after suffering a suspected heart attack. He was 52. The sudden demise of the Cricketing icon has left the entire cricket fraternity in shock with condolences pouring in from every corner of the world. Warne's death at 52 came hours after another former Australian cricket great, 74-year-old wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, died.

Born on September 13, 1969, at Ferntree Gully in Victoria, Warne made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year. The Australian, who was chosen as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, finished his career with 293 wickets in ODIs and 708 wickets in Tests, the most by a leg-spinner in the format.

Inarguably the best leg-spinner in cricket, Shane Warne has created many magical moments on the pitch, mesmerising players with his craft and bamboozling many batters with his brilliance. Warne was a flamboyant figure off the field too, controversial to the core as he was not afraid to speak his mind. Here are some of the most magical moments from his illustrated career.

'Ball of the Century':

Shane Warne's performances were always match-winning, but, none symbolised his impact on the game better than the 'Ball of the Century' with which he outwitted England batter Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in Manchester on the 1993 tour. It was his first delivery against England in Test cricket, landed in the rough, way outside the leg stump, spun viciously and sneaked past Gatting's ample backside to clip the off-stump, leaving everyone stunned. Gatting, who had left the delivery as a wide one, stood wide-eyed for a few seconds before trudging back to the pavilion, disbelief writ large on his face.

Adelaide Test 2006:

Another impact performance that Warne produced in Test cricket also came against old rivals England. Warne came up with a magical spell on the fifth and final day of the Adelaide Test in 2006. With four wickets, the Aussie leg-spinner turned a match that looked heading to a draw on its head and Australia snatched a famous victory.

A repeat of Ball of the Century:

Probably the closest to the Ball of the century, Warne had Andrew Strauss in one of the most embarrassing moments in the cricket field. It was again a leg break, delivered from round the wicket angle to the left-hander way outside the off stump and a shuffling Strauss decided to let go of the ball only to find to turn at a right angle and he watched the ball go across his legs haplessly on to the leg stump.

ODI magic:

Not only in Tests, but Warne also came up with some brilliant spells in One-day International cricket, making great contributions to Australia's success in the shorter format of the game. He created some magic in the 1999 World Cup semi-final against South Africa. Defending a target of 214, Australia needed a breakthrough as South Africa was looking dangerous in the chase. The leggie, who claimed 12 wickets in the preliminary phase of the World Cup, captured three wickets in three overs to shift the momentum Australia's way. And though the match ended in a dramatic finish with Alan Donald run out on the last ball, Warne bagged the Man of the Match award for his four wickets.

Australia went on to win the World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final. Warne produced magic even after retiring from international cricket. His influence was evident when he led an unheralded Rajasthan Royals, with no big-name cricketers in their ranks, to the title in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in 2008. He mentored the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Yusuf Pathan, Swapnil Asnodkar and Kamran Khan, coaxing them to perform their best for the Royals.

