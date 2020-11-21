Mohammed Shami had defended mere five runs in the Super Over of game 36 against Mumbai Indians by nailing six yorkers to Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kings XI Punjab bowler Mohammed Shami on Friday opened up about his performance against Mumbai Indians in the twin Super Over thriller of the Indian Premier League 2020, saying it was "thoroughly satisfying" to come out on top against two world-class batsmen.

Shami defended mere five runs in the Super Over of game 36 against Mumbai Indians by nailing six yorkers to Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. The match went into the second super over, where Punjab's Chris Gayle and Agarwal chased down the total of 12 with two balls to spare.

"Being able to defend just 5 runs against two most explosive batsmen (Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock) is thoroughly satisfying. There is no margin for error when the target is so small" Shami told BCCI TV.

"I don't think anybody would have given us a chance against such top-class batters. I remained hopeful and backed my skills. When you are bowling yorkers there is a chance that you will end up bowling a low full toss, but I am happy I could execute my skills," he added.

Shami was instrumental in Kings XI Punjab's resurgence in the second half of the tournament. In 14 matches, he took 20 wickets at an average of 23. Punjab, however, failed to qualify for the playoffs after defeats in the final two matches. The tournament was won by Mumbai Indians for record-extending fifth time.

Shami said his performance in the recently-concluded IPL has given him confidence and put him in right zone ahead of India's tour to Australia.

India is slated to play T20, ODI, and Test series against Australia later this year. The players have begun outdoor training session after completing quarantine requirements.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja