Shahid Afridi Slams Pakistan Batting Coach On Escaping Question On Rizwan's Test Form

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has slammed batting coach Mohammad Yousuf for avoiding question on vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan's form in the ongoing Test series against England.

Pakistan lost the first two Test of the three-match series against England. in the second Test, England defeated the hosts by 26 runs in Multan to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

After the match, Yousuf was asked about the out-of-form Rizwan to which he replied: "I don't think this question belongs to my domain. Don't mind but this is not my domain."

Rizwan scored 29 and 46 in the first Test at Rawalpindi while he added 10 and 30 in the second Test.

The veteran all-rounder feels that it is normal to ask the batting coach questions about batters form and added that Rizwan should be replaced with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood.

"Mohammad Yousuf batting coach hain na waha pe? Toh batsmen agar perform nahi karenge, zahir si baat hai ki Mohammad Yousuf se puucha jayega. I don't exactly know what was the exact questions that was asked to Mohammd Yousuf. As a batting coach, yeh toh usi ka domain banta hai. Rizwan ke baare mein, main pehle bhi mashwara de chuka hu ki kisi dusre ladke ko chance de (Mohammad Yousuf is the batting coach, right? So obviously, if the players do not perform, he will be asked questions. As a batting coach, this is his domain. And about Rizwan, I have already said that the time has come to maybe give other players an opportunity.)," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

"Main yeh nahi keh raha ki Rizwan ko drop kar diya jaaye lekin usko rest zaruur karaya ja sakta hai. Aap Test series haar gaye ho. Teesra match Karachi mein hai toh aap yaha chance de sakte hain. Why not Sarfaraz? Shan Masood... chances should be given (I am not saying drop Rizwan altogether from Tests, but he can be rested. You have lost the series and the third Test is in Karachi, so why not bring in someone like a Sarfaraz or Shan Masood)," he added.

Pakistan will face England for the final Test at National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, December 17.