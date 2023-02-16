ICC Won’t Do Anything In Front Of BCCI: Shahid Afridi On India's Decision Of Not Touring Pakistan For Asia Cup

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afrdi believes that the ongoing tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over Asia Cup 2023 will not find a result in their favour in front of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“If anyone is unable to stand on his own feet and then the decision to make such strong calls is not easy. They have to look at plenty of things. India agar aankhe dikha raha hain (If India is showing you their eyes), or taking such strong stance, then they have made themselves that strong, hence they are being able to talk like this, otherwise they wouldn’t have the courage. At the end it’s making yourself strong and then take decisions,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

“I have no idea, will India visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup? Will we boycott the ODI World Cup in India? But we need to take a stand at some point or the other. In this case ICC’s role becomes crucial, they should come forward, but let me say it even ICC won’t be able to do anything in front of BCCI,” he added.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said that India won't travel to Pakistan to play in Asia Cup 2023 which is scheduled to take place in the latter country. Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), said that the continental tournament will be played at a neutral venue.

In response, PCB threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played in India later this year.

Recently, India ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin backed BCCI for demanding a neutral venue for Asia Cup 2023.

“Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won’t be participating. If you want us to participate do change the venue. But we would have seen this happen many times. When we say that we won’t go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place. Similarly, Pakistan has said that they will also not come to the World Cup. But however, I think it is not possible,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“But the final call might be the Asia Cup moved to Sri Lanka. This is an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai guys. I will also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka.” he added.