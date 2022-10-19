Shahid Afridi Reacts To India's Asia Cup 2023 Snub, Tweets Jay Shah's Remarks 'Reflects Lack of Cricket Administration'

Since BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that the Indian Cricket team won't travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, the war of words between both nation's cricket boards and their former players is only escalating. As now, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has made an attack on Jay Shah and criticised the Indian Cricket board for lacking administrative experience.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Afridi lashed out at the BCCI secretary for making such a comment he said, "When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India."

Afridi's attack on BCCI came after Jay Shah on Tuesday revealed that India won't be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and rather suggested that it would be held at a neutral venue.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue," Shah told the media. "I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue."

The statement later led to a flood of criticism from the neighbouring country as reports emerged that the Pakistan board might pull out of the ODI World Cup next year, slated to be held in India.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, another Pakistan batting legend Saeed Anwar lambasted BCCI's decision and urged PCB to approach the ICC to host the 2023 World Cup, to be held in India, at a different venue.

"When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year. #PAKvIND #Cricket," he had tweeted.