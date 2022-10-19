Shaheen Afridi's Toe-Crushing Yorker Sends Gurbaz To Hospital In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match | Watch

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz got hit on his foot by Shaheen Afridi's yorker and was taken to the hospital for scans.

By JE Sports Desk
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 12:17 PM IST
Shaheen Afridi's toe-crushing yorker injured Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Photo: @PakCricketArmy Twitter)

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday made his comeback for the side after recovering from a knee injury. Shaheen played in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan and made headlines with his first over in the clash at Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Shaheen opened the bowling for Pakistan after skipper Babar Azam opted to field first. The pacer bowled a toe-crushing yorker on the fifth ball of his opening over which hit the left shoe of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and the batter was seen in immense pain. However, he was given lbw as he was found in front of the wickets.

After getting the blow on his foot, he was unable to walk as the team physio and substitute fielder arrived to assist Gurbaz which halted the play for a while. At last, the substitute fielder took Gurbaz out of the ground at his back. Later, Gurbaz was taken to the hospital for scans.

Batting first, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi played an unbeaten knock of 37-ball 51 including six and 5 fours that guided them to 154/6 in 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran and Usman Ghani also played brief knocks of 35 and 32* to take the team's total to a respectable figure.

Shaheen returned with the figures of 2-29 in his four overs while Haris Rauf scalped two wickets by giving 34 runs in four overs.

However, Pakistan couldn't finish the match as uninterrupted rain called off the game. Pakistan started the run-chase and were at 19/0 in 2.2 overs with skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease.

