'Shaheen Afridi's Best Is Still To Come': Ricky Ponting Ahead Of Pak VS NZ Semifinal

Former Australia World Cup-winning skipper Ricky Ponting has heaped praises on Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi and feels that he will be at his peak in the concluding stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Shaheen didn't have a great start to the tournament as he went wicketless against India and Zimbabwe in the first two Super 12 matches of Men in Green. The 22-year-old gained momentum in the clash against Netherlands but he wreak havoc against South Africa and Bangladesh as he returned with figures of 3-14 and 4-22 respectively.

Pakistan reached the semifinal in a dramatic scenario after Netherlands stun South Africa to give the Babar Azam-led side spot in the final four. In the initial half of the marquee event, Shaheen was not at his best coming after a knee injury.

"He might say that he's not back to 100 percent just yet, but from what I've seen it looks like he's going along beautifully and he now holds the key for Pakistan progressing in the tournament," ICC's official website quoted Ponting as saying.

"(I never had any doubt) as you just know what he's capable of when he's out there on the field. And as I said, even if he's not at 100 percent, if he's operating at 90 percent, he's still going to have more of an impact on games than most because of how good he is.

"So look, he might have had a few worries in the back of his own mind and the Pakistan hierarchy and coaching group might have had a few worries in their mind, but not anymore. He's got through really well so far and hopefully for them two more games to go," he added.

Ponting further went on to compare Shaheen's return to Indian batting great Virat Kohli's form who peaked at the right time following a spree of a lean patch.

"It's almost a bit like the India scenario with Virat (Kohli) coming into this tournament," Ponting noted.

"Sometimes you just have to stick with them and pick them and let them go because champion players will find a way to get the job done. And as the tournament's gone on he (Afridi) has got better and better and hopefully the best is still to come," he concluded.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9, Wednesday while India will lock horns against England in the second semifinal at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.